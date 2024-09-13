ukenru
UNN Lite
Various methods of "evasion" of more than UAH 4.5 million: law enforcement officers expose almost two dozen participants of criminal schemes

Various methods of “evasion” of more than UAH 4.5 million: law enforcement officers expose almost two dozen participants of criminal schemes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12653 views

The Department of Strategic Investigations blocked 14 schemes of military service evasion. 19 offenders offered various options for deferment for amounts ranging from UAH 2000 to USD 32000.

Officers of the Department of Strategic Investigations blocked 14 schemes of military service evasion, the organizers of which offered various options for postponement to “clients”.

Written by UNN with reference to the press service of the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

The SBU blocked 14 schemes of military service evasion involving 19 criminals. Earlier, the organizers of these schemes received over UAH 4.5 million.

According to law enforcement officers, the defendants offered their “clients” several options for deferral:

conclusion of the commission on unfitness for military service

women receive a disability group for further registration of care for them

full-time enrollment in educational institutions

preparation of a package of documents for unimpeded travel abroad

transportation outside the official checkpoint through forested areas

providing a code for identification in the Oberig system or military registration documents.

Image

Depending on the option chosen and the person who promised to assist in “resolving the issue,” the cost ranged from 2,000 hryvnias to 32,000 dollars.

Law enforcement officers exposed the heads and members of the MSEC and the MEC who forged medical certificates and issued decisions on the basis of which men were declared unfit for service.

Investigators note the following as an example:

“The head of the expert commission from Luhansk region estimated his services at 10,000 hryvnias, and a colleague from Poltava region at 9,000 dollars. The head of the MEC and a doctor in Kirovohrad oblast took $2000, and a doctor in Lviv oblast received $4500.

Image

Other transactions:

  • In Kyiv and Odesa, two officials of higher education institutions were detained for enrolling students in full-time education for $1,000-$2,000, which was also a legal basis for getting a deferment.
  • In Lviv, a customs officer estimated his assistance with traveling outside the official checkpoint through the forest at $10,000, and the issuance of fictitious documents with a conclusion of the medical examination board about their unsuitability at $13,000.
  • In the Zhytomyr region, the dealer promised to help deregister for $20,000, and in the Kharkiv region, a “businessman” received $32,000 for solving a similar issue.
  • In Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions, the participants of the schemes guaranteed their “clients” to organize their border crossing for $12,000 and $8,000.
  • In Prykarpattia, the deputy head of the regional TCC and the head of the district TCC and JV offered to get a code for identification in the Oberig system or military registration documents for $1,000.

Investigators have now served all organizers and participants of the schemes with notices of suspicion.

Crimes and emergencies

