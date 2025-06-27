Variable cloudiness and rain: weather forecast for today, June, in Ukraine

On Friday, June 27, forecasters predict variable cloudiness and rain in some regions of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.

On June 27, the weather without precipitation in most regions will be determined by a slightly elevated pressure field. Northwest flows will briefly switch to southwest and bring warmer air, especially during the day. - the message says.

Today, according to forecasters, no precipitation is expected, in the western, northern, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions during the day short-term rain, in places a thunderstorm. Wind northwest turning to southwest, 5-10 m/s, at night in eastern regions in places gusts of 15-20 m/s.

Temperature at night 11-16°, during the day 21-26°; in the south of the country and Zakarpattya at night 15-20°, during the day 25-30°.

In Kyiv region and the capital it will be cloudy, during the day short-term rain, in the region in places a thunderstorm. Wind northwest turning to southwest, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 11-16°, during the day 21-26°; in Kyiv at night 13-15°, during the day 24-26.

