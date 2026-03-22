Usyk became the first vice-president of FC Polissia and immediately spoke about reform
Kyiv • UNN
Boxer Oleksandr Usyk took a leadership position at FC Polissia to develop sports. His first priority will be to implement judicial reform in Ukraine.
Renowned Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk has become the first vice-president of the Polissya football club, UNN reports.
"I am starting a new chapter - as the first vice-president of the Polissya football club. For me, this is not just a position. It is an opportunity to influence, strengthen, and develop Ukrainian sports at an even higher level,"
The boxer added that he has always said: strength lies in discipline, honesty, and teamwork. These principles remain with him in his new role.
"One of my first directions will be judicial reform in Ukraine. I believe that transparency and fairness should be the foundation of the game,"
The boxer also thanked Polissya for their trust.
"Moving forward together,"
Usyk came on as a substitute in the match of Portugal's legends against the World Legends team15.09.25, 23:59 • 5719 views
Recall
FC Polissya President Hennadiy Butkevych stated that working with Usyk is easier than with footballers. Oleksandr Usyk debuted for Polissya in a match against Canadian Vancouver, replacing a forward in the 75th minute.