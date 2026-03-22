Usyk became the first vice-president of FC Polissia and immediately spoke about reform

Renowned Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk has become the first vice-president of the Polissya football club, UNN reports.

"I am starting a new chapter - as the first vice-president of the Polissya football club. For me, this is not just a position. It is an opportunity to influence, strengthen, and develop Ukrainian sports at an even higher level," Usyk announced on Instagram.

The boxer added that he has always said: strength lies in discipline, honesty, and teamwork. These principles remain with him in his new role.

"One of my first directions will be judicial reform in Ukraine. I believe that transparency and fairness should be the foundation of the game," Usyk added.

The boxer also thanked Polissya for their trust.

"Moving forward together," he summarized.

Usyk came on as a substitute in the match of Portugal's legends against the World Legends team

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FC Polissya President Hennadiy Butkevych stated that working with Usyk is easier than with footballers. Oleksandr Usyk debuted for Polissya in a match against Canadian Vancouver, replacing a forward in the 75th minute.