Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 59381 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150237 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128942 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136461 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134968 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172776 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110958 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165346 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104515 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ust-Luga terminal attacked by SBU drones: new details of the special operation emerge

Ust-Luga terminal attacked by SBU drones: new details of the special operation emerge

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21378 views

SBU drones have successfully attacked the Ust-Luga terminal near St. Petersburg, damaging gas condensate tanks. The damaged infrastructure will take at least a month to repair.

An attack on Russia's largest commercial port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad region was carried out by SBU drones. This was reported to UNN journalist by its own sources in the SBU.

Details

According to the sources, on January 4, long-range drones of the Security Service traveled more than 900 kilometers, flew almost to St. Petersburg and successfully hit the target.

The video shows one of the drones hitting tanks with gas condensate.

The source said that as a result of the strike, one tank was severely damaged, and three neighboring ones were cut by explosive debris. Experts say that the repairs will take at least a month, given the availability of materials, and will definitely lead to disruptions in the terminal's operations.

The Ust-Luga terminal is a major logistics hub in the Baltic Sea. Through it, Russia sells oil and gas with the help of the "shadow fleet". Drone sanctions from the SBU reduce the flow of foreign currency, which Russia needs to wage war. We declare the cotton season of 2015 open!

- an informed source in the SBU said.

Addendum

ASTRA reportedthat Russia's largest seaport, Ust-Luga, was attacked by drones in the Leningrad region on the night of January 4. In addition, the Baltimore military airfield, located in the Voronezh region, was subjected to a drone attack.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko , reportedthat the Ust-Luga port in the Leningrad region, which was attacked by drones, has actually become an instrument of economic and military survival of the Russian Federation in isolation.

Anna Murashko

War
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine

