An attack on Russia's largest commercial port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad region was carried out by SBU drones. This was reported to UNN journalist by its own sources in the SBU.

Details

According to the sources, on January 4, long-range drones of the Security Service traveled more than 900 kilometers, flew almost to St. Petersburg and successfully hit the target.

The video shows one of the drones hitting tanks with gas condensate.

The source said that as a result of the strike, one tank was severely damaged, and three neighboring ones were cut by explosive debris. Experts say that the repairs will take at least a month, given the availability of materials, and will definitely lead to disruptions in the terminal's operations.

The Ust-Luga terminal is a major logistics hub in the Baltic Sea. Through it, Russia sells oil and gas with the help of the "shadow fleet". Drone sanctions from the SBU reduce the flow of foreign currency, which Russia needs to wage war. We declare the cotton season of 2015 open! - an informed source in the SBU said.

Addendum

ASTRA reportedthat Russia's largest seaport, Ust-Luga, was attacked by drones in the Leningrad region on the night of January 4. In addition, the Baltimore military airfield, located in the Voronezh region, was subjected to a drone attack.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko , reportedthat the Ust-Luga port in the Leningrad region, which was attacked by drones, has actually become an instrument of economic and military survival of the Russian Federation in isolation.