US strikes thousands of targets in Iran – Hegseth

The United States has already struck thousands of targets in Iran as part of a military operation. This was stated by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, reports UNN.

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According to him, Washington's goals remain unchanged.

Our goals, defined by the President, remain the same as on day one. They are unchanged, we are moving according to plan. – Hegseth stated.

He emphasized that the operation is aimed at Iran's key military capabilities.

This includes the destruction of missile launchers, the defense-industrial base, and Iran's naval forces, as well as preventing the creation of nuclear weapons. – added the minister.

The Pentagon also reported that the US has already hit about 7,000 targets, more than 40 ships, and 11 Iranian submarines.

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