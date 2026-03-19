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US strikes thousands of targets in Iran – Hegseth

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1304 views

Defense Minister Pete Hegseth announced the destruction of 7,000 targets, 40 vessels, and 11 submarines belonging to Iran. The operation targets missile bases and nuclear facilities.

US strikes thousands of targets in Iran – Hegseth

The United States has already struck thousands of targets in Iran as part of a military operation. This was stated by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Washington's goals remain unchanged.

Our goals, defined by the President, remain the same as on day one. They are unchanged, we are moving according to plan.

– Hegseth stated.

He emphasized that the operation is aimed at Iran's key military capabilities.

This includes the destruction of missile launchers, the defense-industrial base, and Iran's naval forces, as well as preventing the creation of nuclear weapons.

– added the minister.

The Pentagon also reported that the US has already hit about 7,000 targets, more than 40 ships, and 11 Iranian submarines.

New attacks on a strategic oil port and refinery reported in the Middle East - what is known about the consequences19.03.26, 14:12 • 2222 views

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