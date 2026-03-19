US Nears Deployment of First Hypersonic Missile

Photo: Bloomberg

The US Army is almost ready for the full deployment of its first hypersonic missile, which will mark a new stage in weapons development. This was stated by a high-ranking American military official, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

This refers to a system that was planned to be introduced earlier, but the program was repeatedly delayed due to technical difficulties and missed deadlines.

Despite previous problems, the US says it is now "very close" to completing the deployment. This means that the first combat hypersonic system could soon become fully operational.

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Earlier, the Pentagon repeatedly postponed the introduction of this weapon, although units were already prepared for its use.

Part of a global arms race

Hypersonic missiles are capable of moving at more than five times the speed of sound and maneuvering during flight, making them difficult to intercept. The US is actively developing these technologies amid competition with China and Russia.

The appearance of such weapons is expected to significantly enhance the capabilities of the American army in high-precision long-range strikes.

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