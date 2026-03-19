US F-35 likely hit by Iran makes emergency landing - media

An American F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at a US airbase in the Middle East after being hit by Iranian fire. This was reported by CNN, citing two sources familiar with the situation, UNN reports.

Details

Captain Tim Hawkins, a spokesman for US Central Command, said the fifth-generation fighter jet "was on a combat mission over Iran" when it was forced to make an emergency landing. Hawkins said the aircraft landed safely and the incident is under investigation.

"The aircraft landed safely, and the pilot is in stable condition," Hawkins added. "This incident is under investigation."

US may request over $200 billion for war with Iran - Defense Secretary Hegseth

Addendum

According to the publication, this incident will be the first time Iran has hit a US aircraft in the war that began in late February. Both the US and Israel are using F-35s in this conflict; these aircraft cost over $100 million.

US strikes thousands of targets in Iran – Hegseth

The emergency landing occurred as senior officials continue to claim widespread success in their campaign against Iran. Defense Minister Pete Hegset said Thursday morning that the US is "winning decisively" and that Iranian air defenses are "broken."