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US may request over $200 billion for war with Iran - Defense Secretary Hegseth

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1236 views

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced an appeal to Congress for funding military operations. The funds will be used to replenish ammunition and for operations.

US may request over $200 billion for war with Iran - Defense Secretary Hegseth

The Pentagon may ask the US Congress for more than $200 billion in funding for the war with Iran. This was stated by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of the Pentagon, the final amount may vary.

I think that number could change. War requires resources

- Hegseth noted, commenting on relevant media reports.

He stressed that funding is needed for both current operations and future challenges.

We are going back to Congress to ensure proper funding - for what has already been done, and for what may be needed in the future. This also includes replenishing ammunition and even more

- he added.

Also, according to Pete Hegseth, the military campaign is proceeding according to plan.

We do not want to set specific timelines for ending this war. But, as we have said, we are operating according to plan

- Hegseth noted.

He clarified that the final decisions on ending the war will be made by the US President.

US considers new military buildup in war with Iran and deployment of ground troops19.03.26, 08:05 • 5792 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

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