US considers new military buildup in war with Iran and deployment of ground troops

The administration of Donald Trump is discussing the possibility of deploying thousands of American troops to the Middle East. This could be part of a new phase of the war against Iran, sources familiar with the planning told Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

Among the options are ensuring the security of oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the potential deployment of troops near the Iranian coast. The scenario of controlling Kharg Island, through which most of Iran's oil exports pass, is also being considered.

Risky scenarios and political consequences

The White House acknowledges that a decision on introducing ground troops has not yet been made.

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No decision has been made to send ground troops at this time, but President Trump wisely keeps all options at his disposal — noted an administration official.

Experts warn that such actions could be extremely risky, particularly due to potential Iranian missile and drone attacks on American forces.

Goal – control and deterrence of Iran

According to administration officials, the main goals remain the destruction of Iran's military potential, ensuring regional security, and preventing the creation of nuclear weapons.

The President is focused on achieving all defined operational goals — emphasized the White House.

Currently, the US has already launched thousands of strikes on Iranian targets, but further steps could significantly expand the scale of the conflict.

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