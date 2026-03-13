US does not need Ukraine's help in defending against Iranian drones - Trump

President Donald Trump rejected Ukraine's attempts to help the US defend against Iranian drones, UNN reports with reference to AP.

"No, we don't need their (Ukraine's - ed.) help in defending against drones," Trump said in an interview with Fox News Radio.

Let's add

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the US had asked Ukraine for help in countering Iranian Shahed drones, which Russia is using to shell Ukraine during the war.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan