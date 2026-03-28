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US deploys 3,500 troops and aircraft carrier USS Tripoli to the Middle East

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Over 3,500 troops and an amphibious assault ship with F-35 fighters have arrived in the region due to the conflict with Iran. US strike aircraft are also involved.

US deploys 3,500 troops and aircraft carrier USS Tripoli to the Middle East

The United States of America has deployed over 3,500 troops and an amphibious assault ship to the Middle East amid escalating hostilities with Iran. This is reported by UNN with reference to CBS News.

Details

According to media reports, the USS Tripoli carries approximately 2,500 Marines. This ship is one of the most modern in the US fleet, capable of carrying F-35 fighters and other aircraft.

It is also reported that the US has sent not only troops and an amphibious assault ship to the Middle East, but also transport and attack aircraft.

Recall

UNN reported that despite large-scale US and Israeli attacks on its own military infrastructure, Iran is capable of launching missile strikes. At the same time, experts are assessing how long Tehran's weapon reserves, production, and strategy will last under the current constant attacks.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is considering renaming the Strait of Hormuz after himself after the US takes control of it.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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