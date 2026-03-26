US and Israel temporarily removed two top Iranian officials from target list - WSJ

The US and Israel have temporarily removed two high-ranking Iranian officials from their target list for elimination, as they explore the possibility of peace talks, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing US officials, writes UNN.

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"Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister (of Iran) Abbas Araghchi were removed from the target list for a period of four to five days, as President Trump opens the door to high-level talks to end the war," officials said.

Mediators from Turkey, Pakistan, and Egypt are pushing for US and Iranian negotiators to meet the next day to discuss a ceasefire for peace talks, "but officials said the chances of success are low, as there are significant differences between US and Iranian demands," the publication writes.

The US has warned that time is running out for Iran to come to the negotiating table. The US will hit Iran "harder than ever before" if Tehran does not agree to end the conflict, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday.

Strait of Hormuz open to Russia, China, India - Iranian Foreign Minister