Universities are introducing the basics of national resistance - what students will study

In Ukraine, a new discipline – "Fundamentals of National Resistance" – will be introduced in institutions of higher and professional pre-higher education. It provides for basic training of students for actions in crisis situations. This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science, according to UNN.

Details

The corresponding law has already been adopted. It updates the approach to youth training and focuses on practical safety skills that may be needed in conditions of war or emergency situations.

In particular, students will learn how to act during threats, preserve life and health, and provide pre-medical care.

"Students will master basic safety skills: how to act in crisis situations, preserve life and health, and provide pre-medical care," the ministry noted.

It is expected that educational programs and methodological materials will be developed jointly by the Ministry of Education and Science and the Ministry of Defense.

Thus, the new discipline is intended to increase the level of youth preparedness for security challenges and to form basic self-defense and assistance skills.

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