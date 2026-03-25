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UNESCO to assess all damages from Russian attack on Lviv - Tykhyi reveals details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 840 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine appealed to UNESCO regarding the shelling of the architectural ensemble of the monastery in Lviv. Experts will assess the damage from the attack, which injured seven people.

UNESCO to assess all damages from Russian attack on Lviv - Tykhyi reveals details

After the attack on the center of Lviv, which is under UNESCO protection, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine appealed to the UNESCO leadership and informed international partners about the event. Also, experts are to arrive in the city to assess the damage caused. This was announced by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tikhyi, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

MFA spokesman Heorhiy Tikhyi said that after the attack, Ukraine immediately reacted to the event. The minister officially appealed to the UNESCO leadership and also maintained contact with European colleagues.

There was a barbaric act - an attack on the center of Lviv, which is under UNESCO protection, in particular on the unique architectural ensemble of the monastery, which is also included in the list of UNESCO protected sites. We immediately reacted, the minister officially appealed to the UNESCO leadership, we made a statement on this matter. The minister was also in contact with all European colleagues, that is, all partners were immediately informed

- emphasized the spokesman.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also agreed with the Ukrainian UNESCO office to send experts to Lviv.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs agreed with the Ukrainian UNESCO office that experts would go to Lviv to assess the damage and losses caused by this barbaric Russian attack. All this was agreed upon

- stated Heorhiy Tikhyi.

Recall

Head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi reported that as a result of the Russian attack, the number of victims in Lviv increased to seven people.

Alla Kiosak

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