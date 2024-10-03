SBU drones hit the military airfield “Borisoglebsk”, where there were warehouses with KABs

At night, drones of the SBU, as well as the SSO and other defense forces, attacked warehouses with munitions, parking lots for SU-35 and SU-34 aircraft, and aviation fuel storage facilities at the Borisoglebsk military airfield in the Voronezh region of Russia. From there, the enemy is actively bombing Ukrainian territories with the KABs. UNN reports this with reference to its sources.

At night, Russians posted on social media about air defense operations, flights of a large number of drones, and powerful explosions and a fire near the local airfield. Satellite monitoring recorded four fires on the territory of Borisoglebsk.

"The SBU continues to take active measures to reduce the enemy's ability to terrorize peaceful Ukrainian cities with fighter jets equipped with CABs. The demilitarization of Russian military airfields will continue, because the enemy should not feel at ease even on its own territory," said an informed source in the SBU.