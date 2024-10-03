SBU drones hit the military airfield “Borisoglebsk”, where there were warehouses with KABs

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Drones of the SBU and other defense forces attacked warehouses with munitions and aircraft at the Borisoglebsk airfield in the Voronezh region of Russia. Four fires were recorded, and the SBU continues to demilitarize Russian military facilities.

At night, drones of the SBU, as well as the SSO and other defense forces, attacked warehouses with munitions, parking lots for SU-35 and SU-34 aircraft, and aviation fuel storage facilities at the Borisoglebsk military airfield in the Voronezh region of Russia. From there, the enemy is actively bombing Ukrainian territories with the KABs. UNN reports this with reference to its sources.

At night, Russians posted on social media about air defense operations, flights of a large number of drones, and powerful explosions and a fire near the local airfield. Satellite monitoring recorded four fires on the territory of Borisoglebsk.

"The SBU continues to take active measures to reduce the enemy's ability to terrorize peaceful Ukrainian cities with fighter jets equipped with CABs. The demilitarization of Russian military airfields will continue, because the enemy should not feel at ease even on its own territory," said an informed source in the SBU.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

