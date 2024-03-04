Umerov discussed with British colleagues the implementation of the Maritime Capabilities Development Coalition

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 25799 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 92359 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 61427 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 254161 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 219749 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 186646 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 227908 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250884 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156817 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371987 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 200146 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 78258 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 99417 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 64496 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 57115 views
01:48 PM • 17262 views

10:29 AM • 25655 views

10:08 AM • 25808 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 58515 views

April 4, 09:06 AM • 65856 views
Umerov discussed with British colleagues the implementation of the Maritime Capabilities Development Coalition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68898 views

The UK Secretary of State for Defense and the Military Commander discussed with the Ukrainian Minister of Defense the possibilities of implementing the Maritime Capability Development Coalition to further expand Ukraine's success in destroying the Russian fleet through the wider use of drones.

Umerov discussed with British colleagues the implementation of the Maritime Capabilities Development Coalition

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed with British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps and Commander of the Armed Forces Admiral Sir Anthony Radakin the possibilities of implementing the Maritime Capabilities Development Coalition. Umerov wrote about this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

I had a productive phone conversation with UK Secretary of Defense Grant Shapps and Commander of the Armed Forces Admiral Sir Anthony Radakin. We discussed opportunities for implementation within the framework of the Maritime Capabilities Development Coalition.

 ," Umerov wrote.

Details

He emphasized that it is necessary to scale up Ukraine's success in destroying the Russian fleet, and to do so, it is necessary to increase the use of drones in Ukraine.

The Defense Minister thanked the UK for allocating 200 million pounds for the production of drones for Ukraine.

In addition, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi briefed his colleagues on the operational situation and urgent needs.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat he held a meeting with the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, and the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleksandr Lavrynenko.

The President announced, in particular, greater results in the destruction of Russian military infrastructure and logistics and countering collaborators.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Grant Shapps
Kirill Budanov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
