Umerov discussed with British colleagues the implementation of the Maritime Capabilities Development Coalition

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed with British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps and Commander of the Armed Forces Admiral Sir Anthony Radakin the possibilities of implementing the Maritime Capabilities Development Coalition. Umerov wrote about this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

I had a productive phone conversation with UK Secretary of Defense Grant Shapps and Commander of the Armed Forces Admiral Sir Anthony Radakin. We discussed opportunities for implementation within the framework of the Maritime Capabilities Development Coalition. ," Umerov wrote.

Details

He emphasized that it is necessary to scale up Ukraine's success in destroying the Russian fleet, and to do so, it is necessary to increase the use of drones in Ukraine.

The Defense Minister thanked the UK for allocating 200 million pounds for the production of drones for Ukraine.

In addition, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi briefed his colleagues on the operational situation and urgent needs.

Lukashevich on the latest modernization of "Sea Babies": range of over 950 km and new powerful warheads

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat he held a meeting with the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, and the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleksandr Lavrynenko.

The President announced, in particular, greater results in the destruction of Russian military infrastructure and logistics and countering collaborators.