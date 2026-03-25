Umerov announced attempts to communicate on his behalf with international partners

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov warned about attempts to communicate on his behalf from unknown numbers. He announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Unidentified individuals are impersonating me and contacting international partners, the diplomatic corps, and colleagues with various requests, trying to obtain information. said the NSDC Secretary.

Umerov emphasized that such messages have no relation to him personally or to his official activities.

He called for information hygiene and careful verification of communication sources.

If you receive similar messages, please contact the NSDC Apparatus of Ukraine for clarification and verification. - Umerov urged.

Ukrenergo promises monetary compensation - fraudsters have become active online