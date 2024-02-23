Umerov and Syrsky visit Ukraine's first recruitment center for the Defense Forces

$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Umerov and Syrsky visit Ukraine's first recruitment center for the Defense Forces

Kyiv

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine visited the first recruitment center in Lviv to learn about its first achievements and challenges.

Umerov and Syrsky visit Ukraine's first recruitment center for the Defense Forces

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant General Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the first recruitment center of the Ukrainian army, which has recently been operating in Lviv. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The minister was told about the first achievements of the center, the difficulties that have to be overcome, and ideas that will optimize the recruitment process. 

The center's recruiters are not military personnel and do not have the authority to issue calls. Their job is to help with the selection of vacancies in the army, to advise and support the entire process until appointment to a position in the army

- Umerov explained.

The Ministry of Defense said that the center currently employs five recruiters with experience in the military and in IT recruiting, the center said. After choosing the desired position, a person will have an interview with a recruiter and representatives of the chosen military unit.

In addition, representatives of the brigades come to the center to interview recruits and provide more detailed information. 

Addendum

It is noted that this is a pilot project of the Ministry of Defense and the Lviv City Council. More such centers will follow: Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Odesa, Kyiv, and Poltava will be the next.

Recall

Lviv region will be the first region in Ukraine to reform the Territorial Centers for Recruitment and Social Support, giving them additional social functions.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

