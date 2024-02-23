Umerov and Syrsky visit Ukraine's first recruitment center for the Defense Forces

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant General Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the first recruitment center of the Ukrainian army, which has recently been operating in Lviv. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The minister was told about the first achievements of the center, the difficulties that have to be overcome, and ideas that will optimize the recruitment process.

The center's recruiters are not military personnel and do not have the authority to issue calls. Their job is to help with the selection of vacancies in the army, to advise and support the entire process until appointment to a position in the army - Umerov explained.

More than 100 applications received and processed by the Recruiting Center for the Defense Forces in the first week of operation

The Ministry of Defense said that the center currently employs five recruiters with experience in the military and in IT recruiting, the center said. After choosing the desired position, a person will have an interview with a recruiter and representatives of the chosen military unit.

In addition, representatives of the brigades come to the center to interview recruits and provide more detailed information.

Addendum

It is noted that this is a pilot project of the Ministry of Defense and the Lviv City Council. More such centers will follow: Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Odesa, Kyiv, and Poltava will be the next.

Recall

Lviv region will be the first region in Ukraine to reform the Territorial Centers for Recruitment and Social Support, giving them additional social functions.