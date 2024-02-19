More than 100 applications received and processed by the Recruiting Center for the Defense Forces in the first week of operation

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 95616 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110002 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152710 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156510 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252612 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174649 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165832 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148399 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227091 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 30206 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 26563 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 33554 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 26442 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 23648 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252612 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227091 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213014 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238701 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225400 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 95616 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69168 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75675 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113356 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114233 views
More than 100 applications received and processed by the Recruiting Center for the Defense Forces in the first week of operation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26884 views

The Ministry of Defense reported that during its first week of operation, the recruitment center in Lviv processed 107 applications and contacted 13 candidates for vacant positions in specific military units.

The Ministry of Defense reported on the first week of operation of the only recruiting center for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.  It is noted that employees of the Lviv center processed 107 applications, accepted 48 completed questionnaires, and contacted 13 candidates with specific military units that posted vacancies, UNN reports.

As of February 19, the center's staff has received 107 applications and is processing 48 completed questionnaires. In addition, 13 people have already contacted specific military units that have posted vacancies.

- reported the Ministry of Defense.

Details

According to the newly opened recruitment center, military vacancies are mostly sought by men. The share of women among those who applied to them is only 10%.

Among the most popular positions are UAV operators, accountants and clerks. There were several requests for chaplains.

The first results of the pilot project in Lviv showed that we have a significant number of people willing to join the Armed Forces through the recruitment center. Such centers will continue to be opened in other regions of the country. Our task is to create the most effective system possible, whereby Ukrainian citizens who want to serve in the army can predictably get to the positions of their choice, where their civilian experience will be most useful to the army.

- said Deputy Minister of Defense Natalia Kalmykova.

For reference

The first and so far the only recruiting center of the Ukrainian army in Ukraine is located at: 67 Kostya Levytskoho Street, Lviv.

Recall

On February 12, Lviv opened Ukraine's first recruitment center for the Ukrainian army, which became a pilot project of a transparent and effective model for recruiting soldiers to the Ukrainian army. 

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

