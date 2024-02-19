More than 100 applications received and processed by the Recruiting Center for the Defense Forces in the first week of operation

The Ministry of Defense reported on the first week of operation of the only recruiting center for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is noted that employees of the Lviv center processed 107 applications, accepted 48 completed questionnaires, and contacted 13 candidates with specific military units that posted vacancies, UNN reports.

As of February 19, the center's staff has received 107 applications and is processing 48 completed questionnaires. In addition, 13 people have already contacted specific military units that have posted vacancies. - reported the Ministry of Defense.

Details

According to the newly opened recruitment center, military vacancies are mostly sought by men. The share of women among those who applied to them is only 10%.

Among the most popular positions are UAV operators, accountants and clerks. There were several requests for chaplains.

The first results of the pilot project in Lviv showed that we have a significant number of people willing to join the Armed Forces through the recruitment center. Such centers will continue to be opened in other regions of the country. Our task is to create the most effective system possible, whereby Ukrainian citizens who want to serve in the army can predictably get to the positions of their choice, where their civilian experience will be most useful to the army. - said Deputy Minister of Defense Natalia Kalmykova.

For reference

The first and so far the only recruiting center of the Ukrainian army in Ukraine is located at: 67 Kostya Levytskoho Street, Lviv.

Recall

On February 12, Lviv opened Ukraine's first recruitment center for the Ukrainian army, which became a pilot project of a transparent and effective model for recruiting soldiers to the Ukrainian army.