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Ukrzaliznytsia launches new international trains to Poland: which routes will be introduced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 510 views

Ukrzaliznytsia has announced services on the Kyiv–Chełm, Kyiv–Przemyśl, and Dnipro–Przemyśl routes. The launch dates, timetable, and ticket prices have not yet been announced.

Ukrzaliznytsia launches new international trains to Poland: which routes will be introduced

"Ukrzaliznytsia" has announced the launch of new international rail routes to Poland. Among them is the flagship Kyiv–Chełm train, which will be named after the Ukrainian historian and statesman Mykhailo Hrushevskyi. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, writes UNN.

Details

The new flagship train No. 23/24 will connect Kyiv with the Polish city of Chełm. It will be named after Mykhailo Hrushevskyi, who headed the Ukrainian Central Council.

In addition, the carrier announced two more international routes that will expand rail connections between Ukraine and Poland.

What new international trains Ukrzaliznytsia is launching

Train No. 31/32 Kyiv–Przemyśl will have convenient connections with other rail services to European cities. In particular, passengers will be able to continue their journey to Berlin, Prague, Kraków, Katowice, and Wrocław.

Another route is No. 73/74 Dnipro–Przemyśl. It will run through Kamianske, Pyatykhatky, Oleksandriia, Znamianka, and Lviv.

The new services are expected to expand international travel opportunities for Ukrainians, including providing additional rail connections with Poland and transfers to trains bound for other European countries.

The announcement does not specify the exact dates when the new trains will begin operating, their timetables, or ticket prices.

So that force majeure events can be forecast, an important feature may appear in the Ukrzaliznytsia app16.10.26, 21:13 • 17085 views

Stepan Haftko

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