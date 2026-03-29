Ukrzaliznytsia changed the schedule of suburban trains due to "security" stops on March 29

In Dnipropetrovsk region, suburban trains run with security stops on Sunday, March 29. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia: suburban trains.

Details

The train schedule is as follows:

Train No. 6466 Tymkove – Pyatykhatky departed from the initial station 1 hour later;

Train No. 6501 Pyatykhatky – Kryvyi Rih-Holovnyi is running with a delay of 1 hour 20 minutes;

Train No. 6008 Pyatykhatky — Dnipro-Holovnyi is running from Sukhachivka station with a delay of 20 minutes. It follows its routes;

Train No. 6332 Kolosivka – Znamianka departed on its route with a delay of 1 hour 40 minutes. Due to the passage of priority trains, we are delayed to Kyiv;

Train No. 6008 Fastiv-1 – Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi departed from Fastiv-1 station +23 minutes beyond schedule;

Train No. 7030 Fastiv-1 – Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi departed from Motovylivka station with a delay of 20 minutes;

Train No. 6610 Korosten – Borshchahivka was delayed by 30 minutes for security reasons.

Later, clarifications were added to the train schedule:

Train No. 6487 Kryvyi Rih-Holovnyi - Tymkove runs from Kryvyi Rih station + 1 hour 20 minutes beyond schedule.

Recall

Ukrzaliznytsia appoints four additional trains for the end of March and beginning of April due to increased passenger traffic. Also, one of the long-distance routes will be extended to Yaremche.