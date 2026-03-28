Ukrzaliznytsia cancels flights and changes train schedule - list
Kyiv • UNN
Due to scheduled repairs, the schedule of electric trains in the directions of Bakhmach, Romodan, and Yaremche has been changed from March 28 to April 3. Passengers are asked to take the changes into account.
Ukrzaliznytsia announced temporary changes in suburban traffic. This is reported by UNN.
Details
In particular, a number of trains will undergo scheduled repairs, namely:
March 28
- No. 6242 Hrebinka – Bakhmach
- No. 6934/6548 Bakhmach – Romny – Romodan
March 29
- No. 6541/6542 Romodan – Romny – Romodan
- No. 6543/6931 Romodan – Romny – Bakhmach-Pasazhyrskyi
- No. 6245 Bakhmach-Pasazhyrskyi – Hrebinka.
March 30
No. 6404/6403 Ivano-Frankivsk – Yaremche – Ivano-Frankivsk.
An alternative route in this direction is No. 6402/6401 Ivano-Frankivsk – Vorokhta – Ivano-Frankivsk
March 31 – April 3
No. 6277/6270 Ternopil – Chortkiv – Ternopil:
- from Ternopil: March 31, April 1, 2;
- from Chortkiv: April 1 – 3.
"We adhere to service schedules for your safety. We thank everyone for their understanding and ask you to plan your trips taking into account the changes," Ukrzaliznytsia advised.
Recall
Ukrzaliznytsia appointed four additional trains for the end of March and beginning of April due to increased passenger traffic. Also, one of the long-distance routes will be extended to Yaremche.
Intercity between Kyiv and Kharkiv to be temporarily restricted, plans to resume by end of March - Ukrzaliznytsia18.03.26, 11:39 • 42030 views