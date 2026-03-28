Ukrzaliznytsia cancels flights and changes train schedule - list

Ukrzaliznytsia announced temporary changes in suburban traffic. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In particular, a number of trains will undergo scheduled repairs, namely:

March 28

No. 6242 Hrebinka – Bakhmach

No. 6934/6548 Bakhmach – Romny – Romodan

March 29

No. 6541/6542 Romodan – Romny – Romodan

No. 6543/6931 Romodan – Romny – Bakhmach-Pasazhyrskyi

No. 6245 Bakhmach-Pasazhyrskyi – Hrebinka.

March 30

No. 6404/6403 Ivano-Frankivsk – Yaremche – Ivano-Frankivsk.

An alternative route in this direction is No. 6402/6401 Ivano-Frankivsk – Vorokhta – Ivano-Frankivsk - the message says.

March 31 – April 3

No. 6277/6270 Ternopil – Chortkiv – Ternopil:

from Ternopil: March 31, April 1, 2;

from Chortkiv: April 1 – 3.

"We adhere to service schedules for your safety. We thank everyone for their understanding and ask you to plan your trips taking into account the changes," Ukrzaliznytsia advised.

Recall

Ukrzaliznytsia appointed four additional trains for the end of March and beginning of April due to increased passenger traffic. Also, one of the long-distance routes will be extended to Yaremche.

Intercity between Kyiv and Kharkiv to be temporarily restricted, plans to resume by end of March - Ukrzaliznytsia