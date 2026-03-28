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Ukrzaliznytsia cancels flights and changes train schedule - list

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2862 views

Due to scheduled repairs, the schedule of electric trains in the directions of Bakhmach, Romodan, and Yaremche has been changed from March 28 to April 3. Passengers are asked to take the changes into account.

Ukrzaliznytsia cancels flights and changes train schedule - list

Ukrzaliznytsia announced temporary changes in suburban traffic. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In particular, a number of trains will undergo scheduled repairs, namely:

March 28

  • No. 6242 Hrebinka – Bakhmach
    • No. 6934/6548 Bakhmach – Romny – Romodan

      March 29

      • No. 6541/6542 Romodan – Romny – Romodan
        • No. 6543/6931 Romodan – Romny – Bakhmach-Pasazhyrskyi
          • No. 6245 Bakhmach-Pasazhyrskyi – Hrebinka.

            March 30

            No. 6404/6403 Ivano-Frankivsk – Yaremche – Ivano-Frankivsk.

            An alternative route in this direction is No. 6402/6401 Ivano-Frankivsk – Vorokhta – Ivano-Frankivsk

            - the message says.

            March 31 – April 3

            No. 6277/6270 Ternopil – Chortkiv – Ternopil:

            • from Ternopil: March 31, April 1, 2;
              • from Chortkiv: April 1 – 3.

                "We adhere to service schedules for your safety. We thank everyone for their understanding and ask you to plan your trips taking into account the changes," Ukrzaliznytsia advised.

                Recall

                Ukrzaliznytsia appointed four additional trains for the end of March and beginning of April due to increased passenger traffic. Also, one of the long-distance routes will be extended to Yaremche.

                Intercity between Kyiv and Kharkiv to be temporarily restricted, plans to resume by end of March - Ukrzaliznytsia18.03.26, 11:39 • 42030 views

                Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                SocietyEconomy
                Chortkiv
                Ukrainian Railways
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