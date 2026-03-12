Ukrainians warned about restrictions at the border with Poland - what you need to know

Ukrainian travelers have been warned about restrictions at the border crossing point "Krakovets – Korczowa" between Ukraine and Poland, UNN reports with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

According to the Polish side, from today and throughout the week, repair work will be carried out at the Korczowa border crossing point (Republic of Poland) on the lane designated for processing passenger cars in the direction of entry into Poland (exit from Ukraine). Due to this, passenger vehicles will be temporarily redirected to other lanes. - reported the State Border Guard Service on social media.

According to the report, "as of 10:30, there is no accumulation of vehicles in either direction."

Travelers were urged to take this information into account when planning their trip.

