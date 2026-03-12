$43.980.1150.930.10
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
09:02 AM • 8060 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping station
07:14 AM • 20416 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
March 11, 07:47 PM • 31915 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM • 49226 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increased
March 11, 02:45 PM • 49825 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
March 11, 01:06 PM • 40465 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
March 11, 12:47 PM • 43957 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 37178 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonment
March 11, 08:06 AM • 39811 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
Publications
Exclusives
BFM TV

Ukrainians warned about restrictions at the border with Poland - what you need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2360 views

On the Polish side of the Korczowa checkpoint, a week-long repair of the lane for passenger cars has begun. Traffic is temporarily redirected to other lanes.

Ukrainians warned about restrictions at the border with Poland - what you need to know

Ukrainian travelers have been warned about restrictions at the border crossing point "Krakovets – Korczowa" between Ukraine and Poland, UNN reports with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

According to the Polish side, from today and throughout the week, repair work will be carried out at the Korczowa border crossing point (Republic of Poland) on the lane designated for processing passenger cars in the direction of entry into Poland (exit from Ukraine). Due to this, passenger vehicles will be temporarily redirected to other lanes.

- reported the State Border Guard Service on social media.

According to the report, "as of 10:30, there is no accumulation of vehicles in either direction."

Travelers were urged to take this information into account when planning their trip.

Poland restricts aviation flights for three months along the border with Ukraine and Belarus06.03.26, 14:04 • 6047 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the WorldOur people abroad
State Border of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland