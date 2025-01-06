Ukrainian troops repel 17 Russian attacks in Kursk region, 45 more are ongoing - General Staff

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 58833 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150097 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128867 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136389 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134913 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172679 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110944 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165273 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104514 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132232 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131166 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 46325 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101116 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103340 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 150097 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172679 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165273 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192964 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182132 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131166 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132232 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143383 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134963 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152114 views
Ukrainian troops repel 17 Russian attacks in Kursk region, 45 more are ongoing - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20682 views

Over the last day, 108 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline. Most enemy attacks were registered in the Pokrovsk sector - 16 attempts to attack.

Today, January 6, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled 17 attacks by Russian invaders in the Kursk region. As of 4 p.m., 45 more battles are ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, 108 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This is stated in the report of the General Staff, reports UNN

Ukrainian defenders repel 17 militants' attacks in Kursk region, 45 more clashes are ongoing

- , the General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the following areas is as follows: 

Ukrainian troops repelled two attacks in the area of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector today. The invaders conducted air strikes with KABs in the areas of Orishanka and Udiv, and with NARs in Hraniv, Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy made three assault attacks near Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove. Two of the engagements ended, another one is ongoing.

Territory controlled by the Defense Forces began to increase in the direction of Kursk - Leshchenko06.01.25, 12:12 • 29620 views

In the Liman sector, the invading army attacked seven times near Nadiya, Pershotravneve and Makiivka. The fighting continues.

In the Siversk sector, enemy aircraft attacked Siversk using seven combat aircraft. The enemy attacked our defenders once in the area of Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attempts by the occupants to advance in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Bila Hora and in the direction of Stupochky. Russian invaders launched 24 multiple rocket launchers at Stupochki.

In Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked twice near Shcherbynivka. Katerynivka, Toretsk and Oleksandro-Kalynove were hit by air strikes.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 16 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near Tarasivka, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud and Pokrovsk. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 12 attacks, four firefights are still ongoing. Oleksandropil was hit by an air strike.

In the Kurakhove sector today, the enemy attacked seven times near Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhove and Dachne. Six battles are over, another one is still ongoing. Andriivka was struck by anti-aircraft guns.

The town is half-ruined: Khortytsia JFO spokesman answers whether Russians captured Kurakhove06.01.25, 16:17 • 22121 view

In the Vremivsk sector, the occupants attacked the positions of our troops four times near Kostyantynopol and Kostyantynopolske. One battle is still ongoing. The enemy launched an air strike with NARs near Novopil.

In the Orikhivsk sector , the enemy attacked our troops once in the direction of Novodanylivka. The enemy launched an airstrike with unguided missiles at Stepnohirsk.

The enemy did not conduct offensive actions in the Huliaypillia and Prydniprovskyi directions.

There were no significant changes in the situation on other frontlines.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising