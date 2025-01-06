Ukrainian troops repel 17 Russian attacks in Kursk region, 45 more are ongoing - General Staff

Today, January 6, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled 17 attacks by Russian invaders in the Kursk region. As of 4 p.m., 45 more battles are ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, 108 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This is stated in the report of the General Staff, reports UNN.

Ukrainian defenders repel 17 militants' attacks in Kursk region, 45 more clashes are ongoing - , the General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the following areas is as follows:

Ukrainian troops repelled two attacks in the area of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector today. The invaders conducted air strikes with KABs in the areas of Orishanka and Udiv, and with NARs in Hraniv, Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy made three assault attacks near Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove. Two of the engagements ended, another one is ongoing.

Territory controlled by the Defense Forces began to increase in the direction of Kursk - Leshchenko

In the Liman sector, the invading army attacked seven times near Nadiya, Pershotravneve and Makiivka. The fighting continues.

In the Siversk sector, enemy aircraft attacked Siversk using seven combat aircraft. The enemy attacked our defenders once in the area of Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attempts by the occupants to advance in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Bila Hora and in the direction of Stupochky. Russian invaders launched 24 multiple rocket launchers at Stupochki.

In Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked twice near Shcherbynivka. Katerynivka, Toretsk and Oleksandro-Kalynove were hit by air strikes.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 16 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near Tarasivka, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud and Pokrovsk. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 12 attacks, four firefights are still ongoing. Oleksandropil was hit by an air strike.

In the Kurakhove sector today, the enemy attacked seven times near Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhove and Dachne. Six battles are over, another one is still ongoing. Andriivka was struck by anti-aircraft guns.

The town is half-ruined: Khortytsia JFO spokesman answers whether Russians captured Kurakhove

In the Vremivsk sector, the occupants attacked the positions of our troops four times near Kostyantynopol and Kostyantynopolske. One battle is still ongoing. The enemy launched an air strike with NARs near Novopil.

In the Orikhivsk sector , the enemy attacked our troops once in the direction of Novodanylivka. The enemy launched an airstrike with unguided missiles at Stepnohirsk.

The enemy did not conduct offensive actions in the Huliaypillia and Prydniprovskyi directions.

There were no significant changes in the situation on other frontlines.