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Ukrainian Paralympians win silver and bronze in cross-country skiing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1850 views

Oleksandr Kazik and Oleksandra Kononova won medals in the 20 km freestyle event. Kononova took third place, while Kazik won a silver medal.

Ukrainian Paralympians win silver and bronze in cross-country skiing

On Sunday, March 15, two Ukrainian Paralympians won awards. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine.

Details

In the 20 km freestyle cross-country skiing, Oleksandra Kononova won bronze. First place went to Sydney Peterson, USA.

Oleksandr Kazik won a silver medal in the 20 km freestyle cross-country skiing in the visually impaired class.

Recall

The International Paralympic Committee did not allow the Ukrainian national team to use uniforms with a map of Ukraine within the 1991 borders.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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