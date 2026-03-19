Ukrainian Football Cup - semifinal pairs announced

Today, March 19, the draw for the 1/2 finals of the Ukrainian Cup of the 2025/2026 season took place, where the pairs that will compete for a place in the final were determined, UNN reports.

Details

According to the draw results, Kharkiv's "Metalist 1925" will meet FC "Chernihiv", and Chernivtsi's "Bukovyna" will meet Kyiv's "Dynamo".

Preliminarily, the matches will take place on April 21-23. The confrontation consists of one match. In case of a draw in regular time, a penalty shootout is immediately held.

The tournament final will be held on May 20.

Addition

"Metalist 1925" and "Chernihiv" have never met in their history, while "Bukovyna" and "Dynamo" also met in the semifinals of the Ukrainian Cup last season, where Kyiv defeated their opponent - 4:1.

Recall

The Ukrainian Association of Football presented a new design for the Ukrainian Cup trophy. The cup is made in the idea of Cossacks, and the motto "Honor to oneself, glory to Ukraine" adorns the trophy.