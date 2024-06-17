Ukrainian archer Marchenko wins license for the 2024 Olympic Games

Ukrainian archer Veronika Marchenko has won a license for the 2024 Olympic Games. This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian archer Veronika Marchenko has won a license for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, taking third place at the world qualifying tournament held in Antalya, Turkey.

On her way to the license, Veronika defeated rivals from Thailand, Slovenia, and Slovakia. In the fight for the bronze medal, the Ukrainian athlete defeated Alexandra Mirca from Moldova, securing her third place in the tournament.

Ukrainian volleyball players win the Golden Euroleague 2024