Ukrainian Air Force detects enemy drones in Kyiv region

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 45484 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 180303 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 105153 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 357682 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 290025 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 209458 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242467 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254208 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160375 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372745 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 103119 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 180303 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 357682 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 240416 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 290025 views
Ukrainian Air Force detects enemy drones in Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 52366 views

The Ukrainian Air Force reported the detection of hostile drones in the Kyiv region, with one drone moving northwest in Makariv district and another constantly changing course in northern Kyiv region.

Ukrainian Air Force detects enemy drones in Kyiv region

Enemy drones have been detected in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian Air Force informs about the detection of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Makariv district of Kyiv region. According to official information, the drone is flying on a northwestern course.

According to reports, the UAV was also spotted in the northern part of Kyiv region in the Prypiat area, which is characterized by a constant change in its course.

Ukrainian Air Force spots Shahed drones in two regions of Ukraine23.02.24, 22:08 • 48762 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarKyiv
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kyiv
