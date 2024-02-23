Ukrainian Air Force detects enemy drones in Kyiv region

Enemy drones have been detected in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian Air Force informs about the detection of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Makariv district of Kyiv region. According to official information, the drone is flying on a northwestern course.

According to reports, the UAV was also spotted in the northern part of Kyiv region in the Prypiat area, which is characterized by a constant change in its course.

Ukrainian Air Force spots Shahed drones in two regions of Ukraine