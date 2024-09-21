Ukraine's General Staff: 217 combat engagements in the frontline in 24 hours, the most intense - in the Kurakhove sector

Over the past day, 217 combat engagements took place on the frontline, more than a quarter of them in the Kurakhove direction, the situation was also hot in the Pokrovsk direction. In the Kursk region, enemy aircraft conducted 22 strikes, dropping 25 drones on Russian territory, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on September 21, UNN reports.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched five missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using six missiles, 73 air strikes, involving 108 combat aircraft. In addition, it made 5,300 attacks, 215 of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

Over the past day, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces reportedly conducted eight strikes on enemy troop concentrations, destroying two command posts, one air defense system and seven occupant artillery systems.

According to the General Staff, the situation in these areas is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, three hostile attacks took place in the vicinity of Vovchansk.

According to the updated information, the occupants carried out 19 attacks in the Kupyansk sector over the last day. Defense forces stopped all enemy assaults in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Sinkivka, Stelmakhivka, Kruhlyakivka and Lozova.

On the Lyman direction, our troops repelled ten attacks near Cherneshchyna, Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Novosadove, Terny and Zarichne. The enemy directed its main efforts toward Nevske, where it conducted eight more attacks.

In the Siverskiy sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled one attack near Vyymka.

With the support of aviation in the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy tried to break through the defense nine times in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Kalynivka, Ivanivske and Bila Hora.

Near Dachne, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka in the Toretsk sector, the enemy made nine attacks.

Our defenders repelled 36 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk sector of varying intensity in the areas of Zelene Pole, Marynivka, Krasnyi Yar, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Chervone, Selydove and Novohrodivka.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the Kurakhove sector in the areas of Tsukurine, Zhelanne Pershe, Heorhiivka, Hirnyk, Dalne, Oleksandrivka, Katerynivka and Kostiantynivka, where the occupants tried to break through the defense of our troops 58 times. The enemy was most active near Heorhiivka, conducting 21 attacks over the last day.

With the support of aviation, the aggressor attacked Ukrainian positions in the areas of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Novodarivka and Bohoyavlenka 18 times in the Vremivsky sector.

Six combat engagements took place in the Orikhiv sector near Mala Tokmachka, Lobkove and Novodanylivka.

Three occupants' attacks failed on the Prydniprovsky direction.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, the operational situation remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"Over the past day, enemy aircraft conducted 22 air strikes in the Kursk region, dropping 25 guided bombs on Russian territory," the General Staff reported.

"Our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the invading forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire combat line and in the deep rear," the General Staff emphasized.

