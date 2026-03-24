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Ukraine's EU accession and energy protection - details of Oleksiy Kuleba's meeting with Marta Kos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1656 views

Ukraine is preparing a program to adapt its legislation to EU law and is implementing systemic solutions to protect critical infrastructure. The parties discussed the development of distributed generation and water supply stability.

Ukraine's EU accession and energy protection - details of Oleksiy Kuleba's meeting with Marta Kos
Photo: t.me/OleksiiKuleba

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba met with European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos. He announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

The meeting focused on Ukraine's preparation for EU membership and practical solutions for rebuilding and strengthening the resilience of critical infrastructure.

Kuleba noted that Ukraine is already working with the recommendations of the annual EU Enlargement Package Report, key indicators and conditions for closing negotiations, and is also completing the preparation of the National Program for Adapting Legislation to EU Law.

We focused separately on resilience plans. This refers to systemic solutions to ensure the operation of water and heat supply and the development of distributed generation in the face of constant attacks. I thank Marta Kos for supporting Ukraine on its path to the EU and for her readiness to work on solutions that are needed right now

- Kuleba stated.

EU postpones proposed ban on Russian oil imports, planned for April 15 - Reuters24.03.26, 16:32 • 2214 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

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