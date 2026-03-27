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Ukraine wants to conclude a sky security agreement with Saudi Arabia – media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

Kyiv plans to exchange combat experience in drone warfare for American missiles. Zelenskyy arrived in the region to discuss defense cooperation.

Ukraine wants to conclude a sky security agreement with Saudi Arabia – media

Ukraine plans to sign an air security agreement with Saudi Arabia. This was reported by AFP and Bloomberg, citing a high-ranking official amid President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the Persian Gulf region, writes UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy announced his arrival in Saudi Arabia on Thursday and stated that "important meetings" are ahead. According to him, Ukraine values the support of its partners and is ready to cooperate with those who work for security.

Russia is annoyed that Ukrainians can help with stabilization - Zelenskyy on the work of Ukrainian experts with Gulf countries22.03.26, 22:06 • 6137 views

According to sources, the trip will not be limited to Saudi Arabia alone – the Ukrainian president may also visit other countries in the region.

What Ukraine offers

Kyiv is trying to use its own combat experience in countering drones as an element of defense diplomacy. After the start of the war around Iran, Ukraine has already sent military specialists to the Persian Gulf countries for consultations on intercepting drones.

Over 200 Ukrainian experts are in the Middle East and Persian Gulf region – Zelenskyy17.03.26, 19:17 • 4667 views

According to sources, Ukraine offers an exchange: practical experience in combating drones in exchange for support in obtaining critical weapons, including American missiles to counter ballistic threats.

Why this is important for Kyiv

The visit comes at a time when Ukraine is looking for new sources of defense support. Amid delays in funding and problems with the supply of certain types of Western weapons, Kyiv is trying to expand its circle of partners.

Rustem Umerov, who had previously held negotiations in the region, also arrived in Saudi Arabia with Zelenskyy. This indicates that it is not only a political visit, but also substantive defense agreements.

Zelenskyy arrived in Saudi Arabia, important meetings expected26.03.26, 17:24 • 4802 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Bloomberg L.P.
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy
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