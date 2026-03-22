Russia is annoyed that Ukrainians can help with stabilization - Zelenskyy on the work of Ukrainian experts with Gulf countries

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there are already concrete results from our units in defense – "we are providing our expertise and our real support" to the Gulf countries. And, according to intelligence, Russia is annoyed that "Ukrainians are needed by the world and that Ukrainians can help with stabilization," UNN reports.

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During his evening address, Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine's experience in sky defense is one of the strongest in the world and is, in particular, what will keep Ukraine among the main contributors to security even after this war – among those who will be needed by the world for security to exist. Real stability in Europe, real protection, is only possible with Ukraine.

And, as we see, also in other parts of the world that clearly need our experience and our support in protecting life. We are already working with the Gulf countries, and virtually every day, at the team level, we are in contact with these countries so that our experience and our support can grow into long-term cooperation and respect for Ukraine, for our soldiers. There are already concrete results from our units in defense – we are providing our expertise and our real support. And it is worth it for other states in the world to also contribute to stabilization now. And we know from intelligence how much this annoys Russia now, that Ukrainians are needed by the world and that Ukrainians can help with stabilization. - Zelenskyy stated.

According to him, everyone in the world needs common solutions, common work, so that there is more security for everyone.

I thank everyone who adds coordination and common results. This is precisely what is most unacceptable for those like Russia – when the countries of the world are not alone and when peoples are not left alone with the occupier. Thank you to everyone who is with us, who is with Ukraine! - the President summarized.

Over 200 Ukrainian experts are in the Middle East and Persian Gulf region – Zelenskyy