Ukraine receives emergency electricity aid from the EU, restrictions for industry are possible again - Energy Ministry

As a result of the hostile attack and significant damage to power facilities, power supply to industrial consumers was limited the day before, and restrictions on industry may be imposed today. Ukraine has already received emergency aid from three EU countries today, and it is expected to do so in the evening. This was reported on Thursday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

Generation and consumption

"Over the past day, consumers' needs were covered by our own generation, commercial imports and emergency assistance from the power systems of Poland, Romania and Slovakia. The total volume of emergency supplies amounted to about 3% of daily electricity consumption," the ministry said.

Also, as indicated, during daytime hours, Ukraine received surplus electricity on an emergency basis at Poland's request.

"Today, at Ukraine's request, emergency electricity supplies from Poland, Romania and Slovakia have already been provided. Emergency assistance is also expected to be provided during the evening peak hours of electricity consumption," the ministry said.

Due to network constraints on the transmission system operator's lines, blackout schedules were reportedly applied yesterday in Kharkiv region and for industry in Kryvyi Rih. Restrictions in these regions are still in effect today.

"Also, from 18:00 to 23:00, during the evening peak hours, restrictions were applied to industrial consumers in all regions except Kherson region. At the same time, the electricity supply to household consumers was not limited," the agency added.

In the southern regions, to prevent overloading of equipment at one of the high-voltage substations, the transmission system operator limited the production of electricity from renewable energy sources from 10:35 to 16:05, the ministry said.

The Ministry of Energy called for responsible electricity consumption.

"Given the significant damage to the power system, we ask consumers to reduce the use of energy-intensive appliances during peak hours (especially in the evening from 17:00 to 22:00). Industry - to review production processes to reduce the load on the power system, as well as to maximize imports to ensure the avoidance of outages and strengthen the resilience of the power system," the ministry said.

Situation at ZNPP

The water level in the cooling pond has slightly decreased to 15.39 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant, the Ministry of Energy noted.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 16,699 MWh. No exports are expected.