Ukraine receives emergency electricity aid from the EU, restrictions for industry are possible again - Energy Ministry

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84300 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108000 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150813 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154798 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250944 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174261 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165500 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226227 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 34688 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32759 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66838 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35051 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61049 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250939 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226224 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212280 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238010 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224776 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84257 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61049 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66838 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113028 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113917 views
Actual
Ukraine receives emergency electricity aid from the EU, restrictions for industry are possible again - Energy Ministry

Ukraine receives emergency electricity aid from the EU, restrictions for industry are possible again - Energy Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23600 views

Due to hostile shelling and damage to energy facilities, electricity supplies to industrial consumers were limited, and restrictions are still possible, and Ukraine received emergency aid from Poland, Romania, and Slovakia, which amounted to about 3% of daily electricity consumption.

As a result of the hostile attack and significant damage to power facilities, power supply to industrial consumers was limited the day before, and restrictions on industry may be imposed today. Ukraine has already received emergency aid from three EU countries today, and it is expected to do so in the evening. This was reported on Thursday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

Generation and consumption

"Over the past day, consumers' needs were covered by our own generation, commercial imports and emergency assistance from the power systems of Poland, Romania and Slovakia. The total volume of emergency supplies amounted to about 3% of daily electricity consumption," the ministry said.

Also, as indicated, during daytime hours, Ukraine received surplus electricity on an emergency basis at Poland's request.

"Today, at Ukraine's request, emergency electricity supplies from Poland, Romania and Slovakia have already been provided. Emergency assistance is also expected to be provided during the evening peak hours of electricity consumption," the ministry said. 

Due to network constraints on the transmission system operator's lines, blackout schedules were reportedly applied yesterday in Kharkiv region and for industry in Kryvyi Rih. Restrictions in these regions are still in effect today.

"Also, from 18:00 to 23:00, during the evening peak hours, restrictions were applied to industrial consumers in all regions except Kherson region. At the same time, the electricity supply to household consumers was not limited," the agency added.

In the southern regions, to prevent overloading of equipment at one of the high-voltage substations, the transmission system operator limited the production of electricity from renewable energy sources from 10:35 to 16:05, the ministry said.

The Ministry of Energy called for responsible electricity consumption.

"Given the significant damage to the power system, we ask consumers to reduce the use of energy-intensive appliances during peak hours (especially in the evening from 17:00 to 22:00). Industry - to review production processes to reduce the load on the power system, as well as to maximize imports to ensure the avoidance of outages and strengthen the resilience of the power system," the ministry said.

Situation at ZNPP

The water level in the cooling pond has slightly decreased to 15.39 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant, the Ministry of Energy noted.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 16,699 MWh. No exports are expected.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
european-unionEuropean Union
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising