Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
In Ukraine, it is planned to increase fines for illegal film screenings by 50 times

In Ukraine, it is planned to increase fines for illegal film screenings by 50 times

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28720 views

The government proposes to increase fines for showing films without registration to 17-34 thousand UAH. For a repeat violation within a year, the fine will increase to 34-51 thousand UAH with confiscation of funds.

The government proposes to the parliament to increase fines by 50 times for demonstrating or distributing films if they were not included in the State Register of Films. This is reported by UNN with reference to the card of the draft law No. 12383 submitted to the Verkhovna Rada.

Details

The document provides for:

  • establishing liability for demonstrating films or distributing films without entering them into the State Register of Films;
    • strengthening liability for the distribution and demonstration of films in violation of the conditions provided for in the State Register of Films;
      • strengthening liability for non-compliance with the quota for demonstrating national films when using national screen time, which will ultimately become a significant lever of influence on violators of the legislation in the field of cinematography and will contribute to compliance with the quota for demonstrating national films when using screen time;
        • strengthening of fines in case of non-compliance by film demonstrators who are not subjects in the field of audiovisual media with the quota of demonstrating national films when using national screen time, as well as strengthening of fines for repeated commission of the same actions within a year after the application of administrative penalties;
          • defining the principles of administrative offenses and liability for them by a single law.

            According to the draft law, the demonstration of films or the distribution of films without entering them into the State Register of Films - entails the imposition of a fine in the amount of from one thousand to two thousand non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens (17-34 thousand UAH) for each case of such distribution or demonstration with confiscation of funds received from their demonstration.

            Currently, for such actions, a fine of 20 to 45 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens (that is, 340-765 UAH) is provided with the confiscation of film copies, as well as money received from their demonstration, sale or rental.

            For the same actions committed repeatedly within a year after the application of administrative penalties, it is proposed to fine from two thousand to three thousand non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens for each subsequent case of such distribution or demonstration with confiscation of funds received from their demonstration.

            Currently, a fine of 45 to 100 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens is provided for the violation.

            Tatiana Kraevskaya

            Tatiana Kraevskaya

            PoliticsCulture
            verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
            ukraineUkraine

