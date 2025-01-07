Up to UAH 34 thousand fine for screening films without entering them in the state register: Cabinet approves bill

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft law on establishing liability in the field of cinematography. In particular, it is planned to introduce fines for screening films without entering them into the State Film Register, screening films in violation of the conditions and non-compliance with quotas. This was announced on Tuesday, January 7, by Taras Melnychuk, a government representative in the Verkhovna Rada, on Telegram, UNN reports.

"The Draft Law "On Amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses regarding Liability in the Field of Cinematography" was approved. The draft law is aimed at bringing the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine in line with the Law on Cinematography and the Regulation on the State Register of Films regarding the conditions for distribution and screening of national films," Melnychuk said.

The draft law provides for:

establishing liability for showing films or distributing films without entering them in the State Film Register;

strengthening liability for distribution and screening of films in violation of the conditions stipulated by the State Film Register;

strengthening the responsibility for non-compliance with the quota for screening national films when using national screen time;

Increased penalties in case of non-compliance by film demonstrators who are not audiovisual media entities with the quota of national films when using national screen time, as well as increased penalties for repeatedly committing the same actions within a year after the administrative penalty was imposed.

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reported that non-compliance with the quota for screening national films while using national screen time will result in a fine of 17,000 to 34,000 UAH. For a repeated violation, the fine will be from UAH 34,000 to UAH 51,000.

The same penalties are provided for screening films that are not included in the State Register of Films and for screening and distributing films in violation of the law on cinematography

The bill should now be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration.

