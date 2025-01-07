Up to UAH 34 thousand fine for screening films without entering them in the state register: Cabinet approves bill

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 59131 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150174 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128911 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136431 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134944 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172732 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110951 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165313 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104514 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132295 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131239 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 46734 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101174 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103396 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 150193 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172744 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165321 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193015 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182178 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131221 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132278 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143392 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134972 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152125 views
Actual
Up to UAH 34 thousand fine for screening films without entering them in the state register: Cabinet approves bill

Up to UAH 34 thousand fine for screening films without entering them in the state register: Cabinet approves bill

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22028 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft law on fines for violations in the field of cinematography. It provides for sanctions of up to UAH 51 thousand for screening films without registration and violation of national content quotas.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft law on establishing liability in the field of cinematography. In particular, it is planned to introduce fines for screening films without entering them into the State Film Register, screening films in violation of the conditions and non-compliance with quotas. This was announced on Tuesday, January 7, by Taras Melnychuk, a government representative in the Verkhovna Rada, on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"The Draft Law "On Amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses regarding Liability in the Field of Cinematography" was approved. The draft law is aimed at bringing the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine in line with the Law on Cinematography and the Regulation on the State Register of Films regarding the conditions for distribution and screening of national films," Melnychuk said.

The draft law provides for:

  • establishing liability for showing films or distributing films without entering them in the State Film Register;
    • strengthening liability for distribution and screening of films in violation of the conditions stipulated by the State Film Register;
      • strengthening the responsibility for non-compliance with the quota for screening national films when using national screen time;
        • Increased penalties in case of non-compliance by film demonstrators who are not audiovisual media entities with the quota of national films when using national screen time, as well as increased penalties for repeatedly committing the same actions within a year after the administrative penalty was imposed.

          Addendum 

          MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reported that non-compliance with the quota for screening national films while using national screen time will result in a fine of 17,000 to 34,000 UAH. For a repeated violation, the fine will be from UAH 34,000 to UAH 51,000.

          The same penalties are provided for screening films that are not included in the State Register of Films and for screening and distributing films in violation of the law on cinematography

          The bill should now be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration.

          Recall

          The Cabinet of Ministers plans to launch a Single Platform for Housing and Utility Services to improve control over the quality of services. The project will become a tool for interaction between consumers, suppliers and the state.

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

          SocietyPolitics
          verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
          ukraineUkraine

          Contact us about advertising