Ukraine is trying to get the White House to authorize strikes on military depots in the middle of Russia

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84190 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107984 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150797 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154782 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250932 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174261 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165500 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226220 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 34656 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32744 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66811 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35028 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61008 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250935 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226221 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212275 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238005 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224771 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84206 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61008 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66811 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113026 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113915 views
Ukraine is trying to get the White House to authorize strikes on military depots in the middle of Russia

Ukraine is trying to get the White House to authorize strikes on military depots in the middle of Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24416 views

Ukraine asks the White House for permission to use U.S.-supplied weapons to strike Russian military targets in Russia to counter the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian officials are making a new attempt to negotiate with the Biden administration to lift the ban on the use of US weapons for strikes inside Russia. Until now, the relevant US policy did not allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to attack the positions of the Russian Armed Forces when the latter were preparing to attack the Kharkiv region. This was written by Politicoand reported by UNN.

Details

Ukraine pressures Biden to lift ban on using US weapons to strike Russia 

- the publication informs.

It is noted that a group of Ukrainian parliamentarians is currently in Washington, D.C., to enlist the help of Congress in the issue of strikes on the territory of Russia.

So far, this has "handcuffed Ukraine's military operations as Kyiv tries to strike Russian military depots abroad," Politico notes.

The publication quotes comments from representatives of Ukraine.

We saw their military sitting one or two kilometers from the border inside Russia, and we could not do anything about it

- said in a separate interview Oleksandra Ustinova, head of the special parliamentary commission on arms and ammunition.

The main problem now is the White House's policy of limiting our ability to strike military targets in Russia

- said David Arakhamia, head of the ruling Servant of the People party in the Ukrainian parliament.

Having realized these limitations, Russia was able to concentrate at least 30,000 troops and equipment on the border without fear of being hit by long-range tactical missile systems provided by the United States.

The Russian attack, according to Politico, also takes advantage of Ukraine's manpower shortages and the lack of adequately prepared defenses near Kharkiv.

Budanov: russian offensive in Kharkiv region is an information operation to create chaos and panic14.05.24, 11:36 • 21069 views

In March, Vladimir Putin said that he was considering creating a buffer zone near Kharkiv to make it more difficult for Ukraine to launch small unmanned aerial vehicles targeting Russian oil infrastructure.

The Institute for the Study of War estimated on Monday that Russian troops have already captured several towns near the border and are destroying bridges to make it more difficult for Ukraine to counterattack. This indicates that Russian forces are prioritizing the creation of a "buffer zone" over deeper penetration.

ISW: Russian troops use new tactics in Kharkiv sector15.05.24, 10:13 • 26272 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
servant-of-the-peopleServant of the People
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
white-houseWhite House
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising