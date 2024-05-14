ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Budanov: russian offensive in Kharkiv region is an information operation to create chaos and panic

Budanov: russian offensive in Kharkiv region is an information operation to create chaos and panic

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21067 views

The russian offensive in the Kharkiv region is an information operation aimed at creating chaos and panic in order to force Ukrainian groups to withdraw from the eastern regions and destabilize the situation inside Ukraine.

The main goal of russia's operation in Kharkiv region is to create chaos and panic through information attacks, backed by actions on the ground, to force Ukrainian groups to withdraw from the eastern directions and destabilize the situation in the country. This was stated by the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

Budanov notes that the situation is not catastrophic at the moment and urges not to panic.

The main goal of the russians in this operation, which is basically an information operation, is to create chaos and panic, backing it up with actions on the ground. In order to force our groups to retreat in the eastern directions, so that it would seem that they are being surrounded and cut off. But this is not the case. The second [goal - ed.] is to destabilize the situation in the middle of Ukraine. But calm down, nothing terrible is happening

- He emphasized.

Recall

Earlier, the head of the GUR saidthat during the active phase of the russian border operation in Kharkiv region, the Russians did not achieve significant success, the situation remains tense but is stabilizing.

About 140 combat engagements in the frontline, Ukrainian Armed Forces consolidate positions in Kharkiv region - General Staff13.05.24, 20:45 • 25230 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising