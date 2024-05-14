Budanov: russian offensive in Kharkiv region is an information operation to create chaos and panic

The main goal of russia's operation in Kharkiv region is to create chaos and panic through information attacks, backed by actions on the ground, to force Ukrainian groups to withdraw from the eastern directions and destabilize the situation in the country. This was stated by the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

Budanov notes that the situation is not catastrophic at the moment and urges not to panic.

The main goal of the russians in this operation, which is basically an information operation, is to create chaos and panic, backing it up with actions on the ground. In order to force our groups to retreat in the eastern directions, so that it would seem that they are being surrounded and cut off. But this is not the case. The second [goal - ed.] is to destabilize the situation in the middle of Ukraine. But calm down, nothing terrible is happening - He emphasized.

Recall

Earlier, the head of the GUR saidthat during the active phase of the russian border operation in Kharkiv region, the Russians did not achieve significant success, the situation remains tense but is stabilizing.

About 140 combat engagements in the frontline, Ukrainian Armed Forces consolidate positions in Kharkiv region - General Staff