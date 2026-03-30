Ukraine is testing a new generation of bomber drones with secure communication and longer range - Fedorov

A new generation of bomber drones with greater range, increased payload capacity, and secure communication has been tested in Ukraine. The tests took place at the Brave1 training ground. This was reported by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, as conveyed by UNN.

According to him, bombers have become one of the key innovations on the battlefield, as they allow for the effective destruction of infantry, equipment, and fortifications, as well as performing logistical tasks.

New developments enable operators to work from safer positions thanks to secure communication and increased flight range.

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18 teams participated in the testing, creating solutions for specific front-line needs – the minister wrote.

Among the presented developments:

small bombers — fast and maneuverable, capable of carrying several kilograms and effectively engaging infantry and light equipment;

heavy bombers — with a payload of tens of kilograms for striking heavy equipment, fortifications, and performing logistical missions.

Each drone underwent tests for a range of up to 20 km in electronic warfare conditions, target engagement, and return to base. The main emphasis was placed on the stability and security of communication.

Based on the test results, developments ready for use in challenging conditions have already been identified. The next stage is combat testing, scaling up the most effective solutions, and supplying them to the front.

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