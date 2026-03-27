How Ukraine intercepts thousands of drones - EU partners shown "small" air defense

Ukraine demonstrated to Lithuania the operation of its "small" air defense system for intercepting enemy drones, including autonomous turrets with AI and interceptor drones, Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov announced on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

How Ukraine intercepts thousands of drones: "small" air defense shown to Lithuanian partners - Fedorov wrote.

According to him, he and Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas "visited the positions of mobile fire groups that protect the Ukrainian sky every day." "We showed how our solutions work in combat conditions and how technologies improve the effectiveness of air defense," the minister noted.

About "small" air defense

"Ukraine is building a multi-level 'small' air defense system - combining different types of assets. This yields results and forms a unique experience that no other country in the world has today," Fedorov stated.

According to him, partners were "shown the operation of autonomous anti-aircraft turrets with artificial intelligence, which hit missiles and attack drones, as well as interceptor drones as a key element of layered air defense."

"In February, interceptor drones shot down a record number - 10,000+ enemy aircraft-type UAVs, including Shahed and Gerbera. The Lithuanian delegation saw firsthand how mobile fire groups destroy aerial targets in real time," the Minister of Defense stated.

"Our task is to identify 100% of air threats in real time and intercept at least 95% of missiles and drones. This is about systemic protection of people and critical infrastructure," Fedorov emphasized.

What was discussed

According to the head of the Ministry of Defense, they separately discussed with the Lithuanian side:

support for defense startups. "We are considering launching a joint project within Brave1 for Ukrainian and Lithuanian companies. The focus is on solutions for sky protection";

funding and supply. "Cooperation priorities: production of Ukrainian drones, supply of extended-range artillery ammunition, continuation of the PURL program."

"I thanked Lithuania for its systemic support of Ukraine - in particular, for the decision to annually allocate 0.25% of its GDP to security assistance and active participation in international initiatives," Fedorov stated.

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