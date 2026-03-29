Ukraine is ready to hold peace talks anywhere except Russia and Belarus - Zelenskyy

Ukraine will not be the side that will block further peace talks, and is ready to hold them anywhere except Russia and Belarus. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the American TV channel NBC News, writes UNN.

We will never be the side that will block (peace talks - ed.), delay or postpone, etc. And therefore we are ready to meet anywhere except Russia and Belarus - they are allies (with each other - ed.), and they are (our - ed.) enemies - he said.

According to Zelenskyy, the new conflict in the Middle East has further slowed down diplomatic efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The President also said that he was informed that the US mediation team, led by President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the White House chief's son-in-law Jared Kushner, would not be able to hold talks in a neutral location outside the United States during the war against Iran.

According to him, the American side proposed trilateral talks in the United States, but the Russian side did not want this, although Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev traveled to Florida for preliminary talks with his American counterparts.

Zelenskyy also suggested Turkey or Switzerland as possible venues for negotiations.

Russia monitors US bases from satellites in Iran's interests, sanctions cannot be lifted - Zelenskyy