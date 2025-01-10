Ukraine is preparing for contacts between Zelenskyy and Trump immediately after the inauguration - Foreign Ministry

Ukraine is preparing for high-level Ukrainian-American contacts immediately after the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi during a press conference on Friday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Our position is very simple: all of us in Ukraine want to end the war fairly for Ukraine, and we see that Trump is also determined to end the war. Therefore, the main thing we are waiting for now is a meeting between President Trump and Zelenskyy, because the main thing for us is to work together with America for peace. We are preparing for high-level Ukrainian-American contacts immediately after the inauguration - Tikhiy said.

Addendum

US President-elect Donald Trump said that he did not invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to his inauguration on January 20, but is ready to host him.

Commenting on his possible visit to the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he cannot come to visit without an invitation.