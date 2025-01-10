Ukraine is preparing for contacts between Zelenskyy and Trump immediately after the inauguration - Foreign Ministry

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 37878 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144312 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125629 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133368 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133056 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169354 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110335 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162797 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104400 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113933 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 89391 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128552 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127207 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 87090 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100296 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144312 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169354 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162797 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190601 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179864 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127207 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128552 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142301 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133983 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151217 views
Ukraine is preparing for contacts between Zelenskyy and Trump immediately after the inauguration - Foreign Ministry

Ukraine is preparing for contacts between Zelenskyy and Trump immediately after the inauguration - Foreign Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25878 views

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announces preparations for high-level Ukrainian-American contacts after Trump's inauguration on January 20.

Ukraine is preparing for high-level Ukrainian-American contacts immediately after the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi during a press conference on Friday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Our position is very simple: all of us in Ukraine want to end the war fairly for Ukraine, and we see that Trump is also determined to end the war. Therefore, the main thing we are waiting for now is a meeting between President Trump and Zelenskyy, because the main thing for us is to work together with America for peace. We are preparing for high-level Ukrainian-American contacts immediately after the inauguration

- Tikhiy said.

Addendum

US President-elect Donald Trump said that he did not invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to his inauguration on January 20, but is ready to host him.

Commenting on his possible visit to the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he cannot come to visit without an invitation.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

