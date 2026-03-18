Ukraine helps Middle Eastern countries defend themselves, not attack - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the transfer of Ukrainian expertise to Middle Eastern countries. The experience of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will help partners protect civilians from drones.
Ukraine is already helping Middle Eastern countries protect civilians from drone attacks by sharing its own experience gained during the war. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, Ukraine quickly responded to partners' requests.
We quickly responded to help protect civilians. We remember from the first day of the war how difficult it is to protect people from missiles and drones without assistance.
He noted that Ukraine acts differently from countries that support aggression.
We have shared our expertise with Middle Eastern countries on how to defend themselves. And Iran is helping Russia kill Ukrainians. In my opinion, this is a completely different approach.
Zelenskyy announced the creation of drones that can operate in ocean conditions17.03.26, 22:48 • 11087 views