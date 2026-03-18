Ukraine helps Middle Eastern countries defend themselves, not attack - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is already helping Middle Eastern countries protect civilians from drone attacks by sharing its own experience gained during the war. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

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According to him, Ukraine quickly responded to partners' requests.

We quickly responded to help protect civilians. We remember from the first day of the war how difficult it is to protect people from missiles and drones without assistance. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

He noted that Ukraine acts differently from countries that support aggression.

We have shared our expertise with Middle Eastern countries on how to defend themselves. And Iran is helping Russia kill Ukrainians. In my opinion, this is a completely different approach. - the President stressed.

Zelenskyy announced the creation of drones that can operate in ocean conditions