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Ukraine expands opportunities for clergy reservation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8294 views

Ukraine has expanded the list of individuals eligible for reservation, adding priests on foreign assignments. This will ensure spiritual care for Ukrainians abroad.

Ukraine expands opportunities for clergy reservation

In Ukraine, changes to the procedure for booking clergy have been introduced since April. As reported by the State Service for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience, the list of persons subject to booking now includes clergy who work in critically important religious organizations and are on foreign business trips to carry out religious activities, UNN reports.

Details

On April 3, a working meeting was held between the Head of the SESS Viktor Yelensky and the First Deputy Head Viktor Voynalovych with representatives of the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations.

During the meeting, Viktor Yelensky informed the representatives of the AUCCRO about the registration in the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine of the SESS order dated April 1, 2026, which amended the procedure for booking clergy.

In particular, the order expands the list of persons subject to booking: it includes clergy who work in critically important religious organizations and are on foreign business trips to carry out religious activities, religious rites and ceremonies, conduct preaching activities outside Ukraine and are registered for permanent or temporary consular registration.

- the statement says.

As reported by the State Service for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience, the implementation of such a decision will ensure proper and continuous spiritual care for Ukrainian citizens abroad who were forced to leave Ukraine due to the full-scale armed invasion of the Russian Federation.

Businesses can extend employee reservations in Diia in advance - Ministry of Defense19.03.26, 15:38 • 3345 views

Alla Kiosak

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