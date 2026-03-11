$43.860.0351.040.33
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
02:45 PM • 1662 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 7232 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 12647 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 21291 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 32443 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 31740 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44064 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 118131 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 87448 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 118131 views
Ukraine brings the system of geographical indications of products closer to EU standards - Ministry of Economy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 626 views

The Ministry of Economy is completing the creation of a legislative framework for the protection of unique regional brands. This will allow Ukrainian goods to enter the European Union market.

Ukraine brings the system of geographical indications of products closer to EU standards - Ministry of Economy

Ukraine continues its work on bringing the system of geographical indications for food and beverages closer to European Union standards. This was discussed during the 9th meeting of the Ukraine-EU Subcommittee on Geographical Indications with the participation of Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine Taras Vysotsky, as reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Ukraine has already formed a legislative framework for the protection of geographical indications in the fields of agricultural products, foodstuffs, wines and spirits. At the same time, the development of by-laws necessary for the full functioning of this system is being completed.

Geographical indications for Ukraine are not a formality, but a tool for development. They allow us to protect unique Ukrainian products, develop strong regional brands and open the way for them to the European market.

- Vysotsky noted.

The Ministry of Economy emphasizes that the implementation of European standards in the field of geographical indications is an important part of Ukraine's integration into the common EU market and will contribute to the promotion of Ukrainian products in international markets.

Ministry of Economy refutes fake news about reduction of maternity leave in Ukraine

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

EconomyPolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Brand
European Union
Ukraine