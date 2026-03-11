Ukraine brings the system of geographical indications of products closer to EU standards - Ministry of Economy

Ukraine continues its work on bringing the system of geographical indications for food and beverages closer to European Union standards. This was discussed during the 9th meeting of the Ukraine-EU Subcommittee on Geographical Indications with the participation of Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine Taras Vysotsky, as reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Ukraine has already formed a legislative framework for the protection of geographical indications in the fields of agricultural products, foodstuffs, wines and spirits. At the same time, the development of by-laws necessary for the full functioning of this system is being completed.

Geographical indications for Ukraine are not a formality, but a tool for development. They allow us to protect unique Ukrainian products, develop strong regional brands and open the way for them to the European market. - Vysotsky noted.

The Ministry of Economy emphasizes that the implementation of European standards in the field of geographical indications is an important part of Ukraine's integration into the common EU market and will contribute to the promotion of Ukrainian products in international markets.

