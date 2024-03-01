Ukraine and the Czech Republic strengthen cooperation on security and migration issues

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 24669 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 87523 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 58949 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 248392 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 215848 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 185257 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 227002 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250666 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156582 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371942 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 198076 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 77085 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 98052 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 62997 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 55577 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 30857 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 87523 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 248392 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 198151 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 215848 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16527 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 25004 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25216 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 55638 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 63054 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ukraine and the Czech Republic strengthen cooperation on security and migration issues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 37725 views

The Ministers of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and the Czech Republic sign a declaration of intent to strengthen cooperation between their agencies in countering hybrid threats, cybersecurity, and documenting Russian war crimes.

Ukraine and the Czech Republic strengthen cooperation on security and migration issues

Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko met with a Czech delegation headed by First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of the Czech Republic Vit Rakusan. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the parties signed a joint Declaration of Intent between the agencies of Ukraine and the Czech Republic. The meeting also discussed migration policy and rehabilitation programs for Ukrainian defenders. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

The Ukrainian police has gained tremendous experience over the two years of full-scale war, and we are ready to share it with our Czech colleagues. Of course, we are talking about controlling arms trafficking, exchanging information on war crimes committed by the Russian army and documenting them.

- Ihor Klymenko said. 

Details

It is noted that this document envisages strengthening efforts to ensure further progress towards the implementation of EU and NATO standards and principles in the activities of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, exchange of experience in the field of hybrid threats and cybersecurity, and assistance in the restoration of infrastructure destroyed by the Russian invasion.

Czech Minister of the Interior Vit Rakusan also assured that official Prague would continue to provide Ukraine with all necessary assistance on its way to victory. Vit Rakusan noted that more than 70% of Czechs supported Ukraine during the war. This includes housing, financial and humanitarian support. 

The Czech Republic expects that Ukraine will soon receive the first batches of shells purchased outside the EU01.03.24, 22:36 • 31293 views

Separately, the parties raised the issue of improving migration legislation, because, according to the Czech side, more than 500,000 Ukrainians are in the Czech Republic, 380,000 of whom have arrived since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Ihor Klymenko also discussed with his Czech colleagues the issue of rehabilitation of the MIA officers: 

Every day our soldiers are wounded at the frontline. Accordingly, they need quality treatment and rehabilitation. I am grateful to the Czech side for strengthening the capacities of the medical services of our units. 

- Klymenko said.

Optional

The delegations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and the Czech Republic also laid flowers and honored the memory of the fallen Heroes of the Russian-Ukrainian War on the Mars Field of the Lychakiv Cemetery.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Prague
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
NATO
European Union
Igor Klymenko
Czech Republic
Ukraine
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14