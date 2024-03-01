Ukraine and the Czech Republic strengthen cooperation on security and migration issues

Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko met with a Czech delegation headed by First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of the Czech Republic Vit Rakusan. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the parties signed a joint Declaration of Intent between the agencies of Ukraine and the Czech Republic. The meeting also discussed migration policy and rehabilitation programs for Ukrainian defenders. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

The Ukrainian police has gained tremendous experience over the two years of full-scale war, and we are ready to share it with our Czech colleagues. Of course, we are talking about controlling arms trafficking, exchanging information on war crimes committed by the Russian army and documenting them. - Ihor Klymenko said.

Details

It is noted that this document envisages strengthening efforts to ensure further progress towards the implementation of EU and NATO standards and principles in the activities of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, exchange of experience in the field of hybrid threats and cybersecurity, and assistance in the restoration of infrastructure destroyed by the Russian invasion.

Czech Minister of the Interior Vit Rakusan also assured that official Prague would continue to provide Ukraine with all necessary assistance on its way to victory. Vit Rakusan noted that more than 70% of Czechs supported Ukraine during the war. This includes housing, financial and humanitarian support.

Separately, the parties raised the issue of improving migration legislation, because, according to the Czech side, more than 500,000 Ukrainians are in the Czech Republic, 380,000 of whom have arrived since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Ihor Klymenko also discussed with his Czech colleagues the issue of rehabilitation of the MIA officers:

Every day our soldiers are wounded at the frontline. Accordingly, they need quality treatment and rehabilitation. I am grateful to the Czech side for strengthening the capacities of the medical services of our units. - Klymenko said.

The delegations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and the Czech Republic also laid flowers and honored the memory of the fallen Heroes of the Russian-Ukrainian War on the Mars Field of the Lychakiv Cemetery.