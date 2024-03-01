$41.340.03
The Czech Republic expects that Ukraine will soon receive the first batches of shells purchased outside the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31293 views

The Czech Republic may receive the first supplies of artillery ammunition for Ukraine in a few weeks from European countries that will donate funds through the Czech initiative to purchase shells from third countries.

The Czech Republic expects that Ukraine will soon receive the first batches of shells purchased outside the EU

In a few weeks, Ukraine may receive the first deliveries of artillery ammunition purchased as part of the Czech Republic's initiative to support Kyiv. This was stated by Czech Deputy Defense Minister Jan Jires, Bloombergreports , UNN writes.

Details

According to him, the first deliveries to Ukraine under the initiative, where the Czech Republic acts as an intermediary for governments wishing to finance the purchase of 155-mm shells from third countries, may arrive in a few weeks.

Yiresh noted that a number of European countries have joined the initiative. The official refused to say which countries are financing the purchases or whose stockpiles are being used.

At the same time, he suggested that this information would most likely be disclosed after the delivery of the shells.

The Czech Republic's initiative is one of the ways to "demonstrate that we are actually doing something, not waiting for something to happen at the Capitol

- emphasized the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic

Macron: The West plans to involve third countries in supplying ammunition to Ukraine27.02.24, 05:44 • 28053 views

Addendum

Czech President Petr Pavel said that his country had found sources abroad to supply Ukraine with shells. In particular, there is a possibility of supplying 500,000 rounds of 155 mm and 300,000 rounds of 122 mm caliber from third countries.

Recall

Following the Ukraine summit in Paris, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said that a number of European countries support the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition outside Europe to further support Ukraine's military efforts.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Petr Pavel
Petr Fiala
Bloomberg L.P.
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
Czech Republic
Europe
Ukraine
Kyiv
