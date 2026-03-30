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Ukraine and Bulgaria signed a 10-year security agreement - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1426 views

Zelenskyy signed a 10-year security agreement with Bulgaria. The document provides for joint weapons production and the creation of a new gas corridor.

Ukraine and Bulgaria signed a 10-year security agreement - Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Bulgaria have signed a long-term security agreement for 10 years, which provides for military support and the development of joint defense projects. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the document enshrines the continuation of assistance to Ukraine, as well as cooperation in the field of arms production.

The agreement provides, in particular, for the development of joint weapons production, including drones

- Zelenskyy noted.

A separate area is energy. The parties discussed the creation of a gas corridor, which could potentially provide Ukraine with up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

In addition, Bulgaria is joining initiatives aimed at strengthening Ukrainian air defense ahead of the next heating season.

Thus, the agreement covers both military and energy cooperation, which should strengthen Ukraine's resilience in wartime.

Ukraine and Bulgaria discussed diesel supplies, as well as increasing gas supplies via the Trans-Balkan route30.03.26, 19:12 • 1812 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

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