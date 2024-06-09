Two military clashes continue near Volchansk-Voloshin

Over the past day, there were 10 military clashes in the Kharkiv region in the areas of Staritsa and Volchansk. Already in the morning, there are two military clashes that continue near Volchansk. This was announced by the speaker of the operational and strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports .

In the north of the Kharkiv region and in particular in the Kharkiv region, military clashes continue with the enemy. Over the past day, there were 10 military clashes, this is in the areas of the settlements of Staritsa and Volchansk. Already in the morning, there are two military clashes that continue near Volchansk, so the Ukrainian armed forces are confronting the enemy there -Voloshin said.

He did not comment on the likely seizure of the village of Glubokoe by the Russian Federation.

We will not talk about other areas, it is too early, so that the enemy strikes and performs certain actions in order to regroup - Voloshin said.

Earlier, the Institute for the study of war (ISW) reported that Russian forces probably recently captured Glubokoe (north of Liptsy). Geolocation footage released on June 7 shows that Russian troops advanced to the southern deep and probably captured the settlement.

In addition, he commented on the possible intensification of military operations by the Russian Federation.

There is a possibility that they may step up their combat operations in the future, and the enemy should not be underestimated. However, now there is such information and it is confirmed that the enemy is regrouping its units, troops along the border and in support of its actions, the enemy will try to use the old tactics of putting up protective detachments among the personnel of the Akhmat units. There are also certain movements of units in the area of the state border line – These are units belonging to the Russian army, these are the Airborne Troops of the 11th and 44th Army Corps - Voloshin said.

Most of the city of Volchansk belongs to the Defense Forces, it is under our fire control - Voloshin