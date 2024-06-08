In the Kharkiv region, fighting began last night near Volchansk, which continued in the morning. At the same time, most of the city of Volchansk belongs to the Defense Forces, it is under our fire control. This was announced by the speaker of the operational and strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin on the air of the telethon on Saturday, the correspondent of UNN reports.

"Last night in the Kharkiv region, fighting with the enemy began in the area of Volchansk, as of this morning it is still ongoing," Voloshin said.

According to him, the enemy launched 27 airstrikes in that direction, while dropping 43 Kabits and carrying out 36 strikes with kamikaze drones.

Most of the city of Volchansk belongs to the Defense Forces, it is under our fire control Voloshin said.

Voloshin added that in May, Russia dropped 3,200 Kabs on the territory of Ukraine.

Recall

Since the beginning of this day, 34 clashes have already occurred at the front, 10 have already occurred in the Pokrovsky direction, three attacks of invaders in the Volchansk area continue in Kharkiv, and the situation is tense in the Kupyansky direction.