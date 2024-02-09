Two killed and seven wounded: consequences of Russia-backed shelling in Donetsk region over the last day

Two people died and 7 were wounded as a result of Russian troops' shelling of 5 localities in Donetsk region over the past day. The enemy used aircraft, rockets and artillery. UNN reports this with reference to the police of Donetsk region.

Over the past day, the Russian army conducted 13 attacks on civilians. The enemy used aviation, KN-23 missiles, S-300 air defense systems, Uragan and Smerch MLRS, artillery - the police said in a statement.

As noted, 5 settlements were under attack: the cities of Avdiivka, Selydove, Kurakhove, Ocheretyne and Rai Oleksandrivka.

According to the police, 112 civilian objects were damaged as a result of hostile attacks: 75 residential buildings, 4 educational institutions, administrative buildings, a private enterprise, a sports facility, a hotel, a shop, a car wash, a parking lot, and 25 vehicles.

Occupants conducted 2 air strikes on Avdiivka. One person died as a result of the attack. Two private houses were destroyed.

The Russian army struck Kurakhove with Smerchy missiles. A private house and 8 apartment buildings, a hotel, a sports facility, a shop, and a car were damaged. There was no information about the victims.

A woman was killed and 7 people were wounded in a massive Russian missile attack on Selydove. 53 apartment buildings and 11 private houses, 4 educational institutions, 2 administrative buildings, a private enterprise, a car wash, a parking lot, and 24 vehicles were damaged.

