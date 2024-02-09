Two killed and seven wounded: consequences of Russia-backed shelling in Donetsk region over the last day

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102848 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130032 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130814 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172245 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169873 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276685 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177962 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167035 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148732 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245219 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Two killed and seven wounded: consequences of Russia-backed shelling in Donetsk region over the last day

Two killed and seven wounded: consequences of Russia-backed shelling in Donetsk region over the last day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23879 views

Two people were killed and seven wounded as a result of Russian shelling of five localities in Donetsk region over the past day.

Two people died and 7 were wounded as a result of Russian troops' shelling of 5 localities in Donetsk region over the past day. The enemy used aircraft,  rockets and artillery. UNN reports this with reference to the police of Donetsk region. 

Over the past day, the Russian army conducted 13 attacks on civilians.  The enemy used aviation,  KN-23 missiles, S-300 air defense systems, Uragan and Smerch MLRS, artillery

- the police said in a statement.

As noted, 5 settlements were under attack: the cities of Avdiivka, Selydove, Kurakhove, Ocheretyne and Rai Oleksandrivka.

According to the police, 112 civilian objects were damaged as a result of hostile attacks: 75 residential buildings, 4 educational institutions, administrative buildings, a private enterprise, a sports facility, a hotel, a shop, a car wash, a parking lot, and 25 vehicles.

Occupants conducted 2 air strikes on Avdiivka. One person died as a result of the attack. Two private houses were destroyed.

The Russian army struck Kurakhove with Smerchy missiles. A private house and 8 apartment buildings, a hotel, a sports facility, a shop, and a car were damaged. There was no information about the victims.

A woman was killed and 7 people were wounded in a massive Russian missile attack on Selydove. 53 apartment buildings and 11 private houses, 4 educational institutions, 2 administrative buildings, a private enterprise, a car wash, a parking lot, and 24 vehicles were damaged. 

Four out of eight missiles fired at Selydove, according to preliminary data, were made in the DPRK: prosecutors collected wreckage08.02.24, 16:31 • 21410 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
ocheretyneOcheretyne
bm-30-smerchBM-30 Smerch
avdiivkaAvdiivka
north-koreaNorth Korea
kurakhoveKurakhovo
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
donetskDonetsk

